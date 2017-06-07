Facebook launches features to connect U.S. users to elected officials

| WASHINGTON, June 7
WASHINGTON, June 7 Facebook Inc announced
a set of three new features on Wednesday intended to boost civic
engagement among users in the United States on its platform by
connecting them more easily with their elected representatives.
The new offerings come as the social media juggernaut has
sought to rehabilitate its image as a credible source of
information following a wave of criticism after last November's
presidential election that the company did too little to combat
misleading or wholly fabricated political news stories during
the campaign.
Among the features, Facebook will now allow users to turn on
"Constituent Badges" to identify them as living in their elected
officials' district. The opt-in badge will be visible when a
user comments on content shared by their federal, state and
local representatives.
Facebook also announced "Constituent Insights," which allows
elected officials and other users to find local news stories
that are popular in their district.
"District Targeting" creates a new preset audience selection
that lets politicians' pages target posts to people likely to be
their constituents.
Facebook has continued to come under attack from prominent
Democrats and some technology experts despite a raft of changes
it has made in recent months that seek to help users consume
more legitimate political news.
Hillary Clinton, who ran for president as a Democrat last
year but lost to President Donald Trump, a Republican, said last
week that Facebook was flooded with false information about her
during the campaign and that people were understandably misled.
She said she wanted Facebook to curate its network more
aggressively.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Trott)