Facebook shuttle drivers ratify new Teamsters contract-WSJ

BRIEF-Global Payments announces support for Apple Pay in Taiwan
* Global Payments Inc says to offer merchants in Taiwan ability to accept credit and debit card payments via Apple Pay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 22 Shuttle bus drivers at Facebook Inc voted on Saturday to ratify a new union contract giving them more pay, better benefits and addressing split-shift scheduling, the Wall Street Journal reported.
It said Loop Transportation, the contractor that employs the drivers and negotiated with Teamsters Local 853, cautioned that the agreement was not finalized and must be approved by Facebook. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Global Payments Inc says to offer merchants in Taiwan ability to accept credit and debit card payments via Apple Pay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2017
* Certive Solutions Inc says effective April 28, 2017, it intends to divest itself of assets purchased from Titan Health Management Solutions Inc