公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 23日 星期一

Facebook shuttle drivers ratify new Teamsters contract-WSJ

NEW YORK Feb 22 Shuttle bus drivers at Facebook Inc voted on Saturday to ratify a new union contract giving them more pay, better benefits and addressing split-shift scheduling, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It said Loop Transportation, the contractor that employs the drivers and negotiated with Teamsters Local 853, cautioned that the agreement was not finalized and must be approved by Facebook. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Tom Brown)
