UPDATE 2-Fannie Mae taps general counsel to be CEO

By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, June 5 Fannie Mae, the top
provider of mortgage money in the United States, on Tuesday
appointed its general counsel, Timothy Mayopoulos, as chief
executive.
Mayopoulos, 53, will become CEO effective June 18, the
company said in a statement, taking the reins barely a month
after Fannie reported its first profitable quarter since
September 2008, when it was seized by the federal government.
"I didn't take the job with the expectation that anyone
would say to me that I was doing a public service," Mayopoulos
told Reuters. "I view this as a great opportunity to lead what
is fundamentally a commercial enterprise."
Fannie Mae and smaller rival Freddie Mac were
placed in a government conservatorship at the height of the
financial crisis as risky mortgage investments threatened their
solvency. Combined, they have drawn more than $180 billion in
taxpayer aid.
The companies, which own or back about 60 percent of all
U.S. home loans, buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them
as securities for investors with a guarantee.
Lawmakers from both parties want to see the government's
role in the housing finance system scaled back, which might mean
winding them down. However, lawmakers disagree over how quickly
and how drastically the government's role should shrink.
Their uncertain fate has made it hard for Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac to retain key staff, and Mayopoulos called it his
greatest challenge.
"The role we are playing in the markets as the single
biggest provider of mortgage credit in the United States
requires that we have experienced people," he said.
Mayopoulos, who joined Fannie Mae as its general counsel in
the spring of 2009, will succeed Michael Williams, who in
January announced his plans to step down. Williams has led the
company since 2009.
DEBATE OVER MORTGAGE RELIEF
The Obama administration, Democrats in Congress and some
officials at the Federal Reserve think both Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac could play a larger role in fostering a housing
recovery by agreeing to write down loan balances for some
struggling homeowners.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator has resisted that
step out of concern it could drive up losses at the companies,
although it is studying the issue.
Mayopoulos said he thinks Fannie Mae is already striking the
right balance between limiting taxpayer losses and helping
distressed borrowers with government-backed loans.
"I don't think we need principal forgiveness as a tool in
our tool box to get the job done," he said in the interview.
Mayopoulos previously was general counsel at Bank of America
. He was pushed out in 2008 to create a role for current
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
In a feud that became public in February, Bank of America
stopped selling some mortgages to Fannie Mae after the
government-controlled company forced the lender to buy back
defaulted loans that Fannie Mae claimed had faulty underwriting.
At an investor conference last week, Moynihan said the bank
would like to put the issue behind it, but added, "We are not
going to give away the shareholders' money."
The promotion for Mayopoulos means he will take a big pay
cut. Under a plan that Fannie Mae's regulator announced in March
to target CEO salaries at around $500,000 per year, his pay will
go from about $2.6 million this year as general counsel to a
base salary for the top job consisting of $600,000 in 2013.
Previously, the base pay for the chief executives at both
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac was $900,000 and they could earn as
much as $6 million with deferred pay and bonuses.