RPT-UPDATE 2-Fannie Mae seeks $4.6 billion in aid after Q4 loss

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 Fannie Mae,
the biggest source of money for U.S. home loans, on Wednesday
said it would seek $4.6 billion in additional federal aid after
reporting a fourth-quarter loss.
The government-controlled mortgage finance firm earlier
Wednesday posted a loss of $2.4 billion for the quarter ended
Dec. 31. That pushed Fannie Mae's loss for 2011 to $16.9 billion
from $14.0 billion a year earlier, the company said.
Fannie Mae's pre-2009 book of loans and declining home
prices continues to make it difficult for the firm to turn a
profit.
"We think that we have reserved for and recognized
substantially all of the credit losses associated with the
legacy book," said Susan McFarland, executive vice president and
chief financial officer in an interview.
The government seized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
together back roughly half of all outstanding U.S. mortgages, in
September 2008 as losses from failing home loans threatened the
agencies' solvency.
Fannie Mae has borrowed more than $116 billion from the
government and paid almost $20 billion in the form of dividends.
"We're very focused on returning to profitability so we
don't have to draw (from Treasury) to cover operating losses,"
said McFarland.
Freddie Mac, which hasn't yet reported fourth-quarter
results, has received more than $71 billion in government aid
and paid back about $15 billion as of the third quarter.
Fannie Mae's credit-related expenses were $5.5 billion in
the fourth quarter, compared with $4.3 billion a year earlier
and $4.9 billion in the third quarter.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac don't lend to consumers. Rather,
they buy and insure mortgages from banks to allow lenders to
make more loans.
In the fourth quarter, the firm's provision for credit
losses and foreclosed-property expenses rose to $4.7 billion
from $4.5 billion in the third quarter. Its provision for loan
losses narrowed to $18.7 billion from $23.6 billion a year ago.