Fannie Mae expects to miss earnings deadline

WASHINGTON, March 14 Mortgage giant Fannie Mae on Thursday said it expects to miss a March 18 regulatory deadline for filing its fourth-quarter financial results.

The government-controlled firm notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would not file the earnings report on time, and said it still expects to post "significant net income for the three months and the year ended December 31," in the filing.
