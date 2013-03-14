Fannie Mae expects to miss earnings deadline

RPT-Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
WASHINGTON, March 14 Mortgage giant Fannie Mae on Thursday said it expects to miss a March 18 regulatory deadline for filing its fourth-quarter financial results.
The government-controlled firm notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would not file the earnings report on time, and said it still expects to post "significant net income for the three months and the year ended December 31," in the filing.
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
BEIJING, April 13 Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc has agreed to acquire U.S. computer vision firm xPerception for an undisclosed amount to support their renewed efforts in artificial intelligence as Chinese tech firms face regulatory headwinds in U.S.
TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co on Thursday said first-quarter profit rose 35.3 percent from a year prior, below expectations, and after revenue for the world's largest contract chipmaker and major supplier to Apple Inc missed guidance.