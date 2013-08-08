UPDATE 4-Fannie Mae sending $10.2 bln to taxpayers as profit swells

* Fannie Mae posts 6th straight profit
* On track to cover 90 percent of bailout by September
* Fannie, Freddie profits could complicate reform debate
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 Fannie Mae, the
largest U.S. mortgage finance company, said on Thursday its
second-quarter profit nearly doubled to $10.1 billion,
triggering another big payment to the U.S. Treasury that could
complicate the debate over revamping Fannie and its smaller
sibling, Freddie Mac.
The quarterly profit was Fannie's sixth in a row, mainly
driven by a housing recovery that has reduced mortgage
delinquencies and lifted home prices. The government rescued
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008, covering losses on
soured loans. Since then, taxpayers have bailed out the pair to
the tune of nearly $188 billion.
Fannie Mae said it will make a $10.2 billion dividend
payment in September to the U.S. Treasury for its rescue aid.
After that payment, which comes on the heels of nearly $60
billion Fannie sent to the government last quarter, it will have
paid about $105 billion in dividends to the Treasury, roughly 90
percent of the $117.1 billion it received in taxpayer
assistance.
Meanwhile, Freddie Mac, which on Wednesday reported its
second-largest profit ever, $5 billion, will be sending Treasury
a $4.4 billion check next month. That will bring its running
total to about $41 billion, or close to 60 percent of the $71
billion in bailout funds provided to Freddie.
Under the terms of the bailout agreement, both mortgage
companies are only allowed to hold $3 billion in net worth and
all profit in excess of that goes back to taxpayers.
Moreover, none of the dividend payments goes toward repaying
the $188 billion in rescue funds, which were provided by the
government and gave it a controlling stake in the form of
preferred shares. Neither company has the option of buying back
the stakes, which is one of the big questions regarding their
future.
For the second quarter, Fannie Mae's profit rose 97 percent
to $10.1 billion from $5.1 billion the year before. It was down,
however, from the first quarter's record $58.7 billion, which
was largely the result of an accounting gain from the
recognition of more than $50 billion in deferred tax assets.
President Barack Obama on Aug. 6 said he wants to wind down
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and reduce the government's share of
the mortgage market. The government currently backs about 90
percent of the market.
"Any reform of the housing finance system will take a number
of years to achieve. We would expect to continue to be focused
on returning as much value to taxpayers in the meantime," said
Fannie Mae Chief Executive Officer Timothy Mayopoulos.
Mayopoulos said that Fannie and Freddie's profitability
should not "slow the debate" on how to reshape the mortgage
finance system.
Analysts, however, worry the sudden surge in profitability
for the two will obscure the reform debate.
"The problem is these fresh net income gains could well
steer ... reform down the wrong path," Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said in
a research note following Fannie's earnings.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do not make loans but instead buy
them from lenders and package them as bonds, and guarantee them
against default. A key part of the housing system, the two own
or back about half of all U.S. home loans.
Their collective remittances are also helping to lower the
budget deficit and are one factor behind expectations that the
United States will not exhaust its statutory borrowing authority
until this fall, months later than originally forecast.
The trend of strong financial results at the firms has also
attracted the attention of investors, mainly hedge funds, that
have poured into both the common and preferred stock of Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac in the hope that the companies will
eventually be able to buy their way out of government control.
A bipartisan group of senators recently introduced a bill
that is in line with Obama's plans to reform the housing finance
system. The plan would abolish Fannie and Freddie and replace
them with a new "public guarantor." The bill would maintain a
federal role in the market.
An alternative bill in the House of Representatives, backed
by Republicans, would virtually privatize the mortgage market.