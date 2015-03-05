U.S. housing regulator promises update to new liquidity plan

WASHINGTON, March 5 The top U.S. housing
regulator said on Thursday that the Federal Housing Finance
Agency (FHFA) has gathered feedback into its Single Security
initiative and will offer more details into the structure of the
plan in the second quarter of this year.
"While the Single Security remains a multi-year initiative,
we believe this update report will be a significant milestone in
defining the structure and processes necessary to successfully
transition to a Single Security in the future," FHFA Director
Mel Watt said in prepared remarks at a Goldman Sachs conference.
The Single Security initiative was launched as a way to
improve the overall liquidity of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
securities, which currently are not interchangeable with one
another.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)