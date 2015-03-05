版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 02:00 BJT

U.S. housing regulator promises update to new liquidity plan

WASHINGTON, March 5 The top U.S. housing regulator said on Thursday that the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has gathered feedback into its Single Security initiative and will offer more details into the structure of the plan in the second quarter of this year.

"While the Single Security remains a multi-year initiative, we believe this update report will be a significant milestone in defining the structure and processes necessary to successfully transition to a Single Security in the future," FHFA Director Mel Watt said in prepared remarks at a Goldman Sachs conference.

The Single Security initiative was launched as a way to improve the overall liquidity of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac securities, which currently are not interchangeable with one another.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐