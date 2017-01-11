U.S. takes step to boost organic food production

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 11 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Wednesday took a step toward increasing the
production of organic foods - which has not kept pace with
demand - by launching a program to certify farmland that growers
are in the process of switching to organic.
Obtaining certification under the program will allow farmers
to sell products raised in accordance with organic guidelines
for higher prices than conventionally-grown goods, according to
the Organic Trade Association, an industry group. That should
help growers cover the extra costs associated with transitioning
to organic farming, the group said.
Demand for organic foods has been strong as consumers are
increasingly seeking products considered to be more natural and
healthy. In 2015, total organic product sales hit a new high of
$43.3 billion, up 11 percent from the previous year's record
level, according to the Organic Trade Association.
The program will "facilitate the investment in transitional
agriculture through a consistent set of rules, and ultimately
support the continued growth of organic agriculture," the USDA
said in a notice.
Farmers must grow crops for three years without using
prohibited substances, such as genetically-modified seeds and
synthetic pesticides, in order to be certified as fully organic.
Those who are switching farmland to organic production must
follow the same regulations as those who have already been fully
certified, the trade group said. So far, however, farmers have
not been able to designate their crops as being in transition in
an attempt to sell the products for higher prices.
Producers of grains, such as wheat, will benefit most from
the new certification program because that is the sector in
which demand is most outstripping supply, said Nate Lewis, farm
policy director for the trade association. Farmers are also
grappling with weak prices for conventional grains because of a
global supply glut.
Organic grains have seen heavy demand to feed
organically-raised livestock and to make organic breads and
cereals for humans.
Farmers will need to prove they have been following the
guidelines for organic production for at least a year to be
certified as transitioning their land, according to the trade
group. Agents accredited by the USDA will verify compliance.
The new program does not provide standards for labeling food
grown on farms that are in the process of transitioning to
organic. The trade group said it expected to work with the food
industry on guidelines for labeling.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)