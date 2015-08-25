UPDATE 1-U.S. slashes forecast for 2015 farm incomes

(Adds comment from U.S. agriculture secretary)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Aug 25 U.S. farm incomes will drop by
more than half from their peak two years ago, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture estimates issued on Tuesday that
signal deeper pain for sellers of agricultural equipment and
land.
The USDA projected farm incomes this year will drop by 36
percent from 2014 to $58.3 billion due to declining crop and
livestock prices. The forecast is down 20 percent from the
USDA's February estimate of $73.6 billion.
Despite the sharp decline, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack called the forecast "heartening." He noted the United
States this year suffered its worst-ever animal disease outbreak
with bird flu in poultry, and has grappled with severe drought
in the West.
If realized, the decline would bring farm incomes to their
lowest level since 2002 when adjusted for inflation, the USDA
said. Income will be down about 53 percent from a record high of
$123.7 billion in 2013, when crop supplies were tighter.
Corn futures have lost about 30 percent on the Chicago
Board of Trade over the past two years following bumper harvests
in the Farm Belt, while soybean futures are down about 37
percent.
The USDA's forecast for reduced incomes "confirms the
deteriorating fundamentals in the farm economy," JP Morgan
analyst Ann Duignan said in a note.
Deere & Co, the largest maker of farm equipment, said
last week that weak commodity prices and falling farm incomes
were continuing to hurt demand for agricultural machinery. The
company reported that third-quarter profit tumbled 40 percent
and gave a bleaker forecast for fourth-quarter sales.
