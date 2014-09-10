Wal-Mart joins U.S. crop-tour fever seeking food chain edge

| CHICAGO, Sept 10
CHICAGO, Sept 10 Retail giant Wal-Mart
joined a group of volunteers counting corn ears and soybean pods
in fields in the United States recently in a clear sign
traditional crop tours are expanding their appeal from farmers
and traders to all those with a stake in the U.S. food chain.
These annual trips to gather detailed on-the-ground
information on crops in the world's biggest grains producer have
long been seen as a way to glean market-moving details not found
in commodity analyst notes or government reports.
But now their popularity is booming as a chance for those
usually far from the field to develop relationships with growers
themselves and to earn mud-on-the-boots credibility with clients
and suppliers.
The Pro Farmer crop tour last month involved 120 people,
double the number a decade ago, from countries spanning
Switzerland to Argentina, who travelled roughly 1,500 miles
(2,500 km) across the Midwest and waded into more than 1,300
fields.
Wal-Mart, known for its low prices, sent representatives for
the first time on this tour, after trying out a wheat trip two
years ago. It has a rising interest in food supplies, having
grown its grocery business from around 7 percent a decade ago to
over 70 percent of sales now.
"We are always looking for ways to better understand our
business. We attend farm tours to learn about crops so we can
make smart buying decisions in our efforts to pass on savings to
our customers," said Tim Robinson, Wal-Mart's director of dry
grocery, who traveled from Ohio to Minnesota with the tour.
After scouting a corn field in Ford County, Illinois, a
roadside encounter with a farmer gave Robinson just such
knowledge. The farmer said his crop, slated for delivery to
snacks maker Frito-Lay, whose products pack Wal-Mart
store shelves, was by far his best ever.
That revelation echoed what Robinson had encountered all
week: massive corn yields that have reduced grain costs for his
suppliers to the lowest in years.
Target Corp, which has also expanded grocery in
recent years, declined to comment when asked if it would attend
in future. Supervalu Inc, whose chains include Cub and
Save-A-Lot, also did not attend but a spokesman said it
regularly meets growers.
Other new volunteers include analysts and traders a few
states away to as far afield as Britain or Thailand who feel
they get information which gives them an edge over competitors.
"You can only really understand a market by getting dirty
and in ags that means you go get out and about and literally get
mud on your boots," said Fiona Boal, a London-based analyst with
asset manager Hermes on her third tour.
She called back farmers she met on the tour to confirm that
soybean growth had exploded after the rain-soaked excursion.
"That sort of anecdotal information from informed on-the-ground
sources is invaluable to an investor," she said.
Insights gleaned from the tour encouraged first-year
participant Angie Maguire, a trader and elevator manager in
Charlotte, Michigan, to lock in first quarter 2015 corn sales to
a commercial buyer, confident that prices were likely to drop.
"Some other folks may not step up and be willing to put sale
on but I feel comfortable after seeing the crop," she said.
The tours are not without critics, however, who say they
focus on incomplete information that trickles out via phone,
email and social media.
Data from other tours, such as those hosted by Lanworth, a
division of Thomson Reuters, or by forecaster MDA Weather
Services, tends not to emerge until the end as they draw smaller
crowds and information is shared with a limited client base.
Corn and soybean futures each fell more than 1 percent
during the Pro Farmer tour.
"My take on yield surveys. The more information that's known
about our crops the less we receive for them," tweeted Tom
Burnham, an Arkansas farmer who has never participated.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)