U.S. farmland buyers more selective but still pay for prime

| CARLINVILLE, Illinois
CARLINVILLE, Illinois Nov 12 Buyers of U.S.
farmland appear undaunted by falling grain prices, paying top
dollar for prime parcels coming up at autumn auctions although
showing a more cautious tone than in recent years, farmland
auction participants said at a sale last week.
"It's more dependent on where a farm is located than the
general land market. The person the farm is near matters more
than the type of farm," said Bruce Huber, an Illinois real
estate broker who handled a sale in central Illinois last week.
"Last year, it was just up, up, up."
If the sale of the 535-acre (217-hectare) grain farm in
Carlinville, Illinois, for $14.5 million is any indication,
farmland values in the most productive areas of the grain belt
will stay steady during harvest, the traditional season for farm
land auctions.
The farm in question, which included grain storage
facilities for more than 4 million bushels, was sold in seven
tracts with the top parcel of 200 acres bringing in $13,600 an
acre.
"We decided $13,000 was our top dollar. We exceeded our
expectations. But I'm glad we did it," said David Fullington, a
local CPA who organized a partnership of farmers to make the
successful bid for that parcel, which will be farmed by one of
the buyers' sons in the coming year.
The sale price was as strong as a year ago when corn was at
$8 a bushel versus the $4 being paid today. Corn prices have
been the catalyst for sky-high U.S. farmland values in recent
years.
Why the strength? The usual reason: the neighbors wanted the
farm.
"We wouldn't have bought this if we didn't own other land,"
said Fullington, who said top grade land four years ago had been
selling for $4,000 an acre. "It would have been a poor
investment for somebody to go out and buy land for the first
time."
Huber said he had seen a common theme at this autumn's grain
land auctions in Illinois, typically the nation's number 2 corn
and soybean grower behind Iowa.
If the farm is in the right spot, and the land is good
quality, farmers are paying top prices and quickly - the
200-acre parcel, a $2.72 million sale, was done in 15 minutes,
Huber said.
But if those factors are not present, sales go slow and
often disappoint sellers.
"There is more variability this year," he said. "If you want
$13,000 or $14,000, you're going to sit on it for a while. A
year ago, that wasn't the case."
HARD LESSONS
There is a wide audience for farm land prices this season.
Federal Reserve policy makers, farm bankers who use land as loan
collateral, seed and fertilizer dealers and equipment makers
like John Deere are closely watching land sales as an
indicator of future farmer spending at a time grains prices - if
not revenues, given higher yields - have fallen back.
Jason Henderson, a Purdue University agricultural economist,
said the Illinois auction was in line with what many have
expected.
"Farmland values are holding pretty flat from where they
have been. Usually the big moves in land values come in the
fourth quarter, so we're right in the middle of it," he said in
an interview. "My scenario as to how I think it's going to play
out: we'll get a little softness. Then those farmers will sit
there and decide, 'Is this the top of the market or not?' Those
who were on the fence thinking about selling, if they think this
is the top, then they'll put it on the market."
Prime grain land in Illinois, Iowa and other Midwest states
rose 20 to 30 percent in 2012 alone. Soaring demand for corn
from ethanol makers, strong demand from China and other
importers, and rock-bottom U.S. interest rates have all combined
to feed the farm land boom.
But skyrocketing land values have stirred nightmare memories
of the ruinous land bubble of the 1980s, when overleveraged
farmers lost their farms as interest rates jumped. Farmers who
lived through those times remember them well. Many were among
the more than one hundred onlookers who sat in the old Macoupin
County courthouse in Carlinville last week to watch the auction.
For some, the sale was a sober reminder of the bad old days
and bitter lessons repeated.
The property had been owned by Rick Rosentreter, an
ambitious young farmer who grew his grain operation from a few
thousand acres to 30,000 acres in just a few years. But it was
fueled by debt and the bankers who had lent to him foreclosed.
"The tone of the sale was great," said Huber. "The reason
for the sale was not. There was stress."
Rosentreter was not present for the sale. Seth Baker, a
broker with real estate company Schroeder Huber, said the young
farmer's meteoric rise and fall drew some interest in the event.
But he said that when the bidding opened, it was the productive
value of the land, not seller distress, that made the day.
"There have been some sales that went well, others not so
well over the past few months. We were on the high end of what
we expected," Baker said. "Outside of tracts 5-6, which sold
relatively low due to access issues, all of the other tillable
ground brought exceptional market value for class B, B+ soil
types."
Other big buyers were also neighbors of Rosentreter,
including the Behme family, which bought a 40-acre tract for
$11,500 an acre.
But the biggest buyer was a neighbor from 90 miles (145
miles) to the north in Decatur - Archer Daniels Midland,
the biggest grain processor in the country. ADM bought a 30-acre
parcel that included 20 grain storage bins for $9.1 million.