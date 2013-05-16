New York Attorney General probing fast-food pay practices

May 16 The New York attorney general's office on
Thursday said it was investigating allegations that fast-food
operators in the state are underpaying workers in violation of
labor laws.
The announcement came on the heels of a survey of 500 New
York City fast-food employees at chains such as McDonald's Corp
, Burger King and Domino's Pizza.
Eighty-four percent of survey respondents said they were
victims of at least one form of wage theft - ranging from
overtime violations to being to forced to work while clocked out
on a break - in the past year.
"The findings in this report are deeply troubling and shed
light on potentially broad labor violations by the fast food
industry, which employs thousands of New Yorkers. We take the
allegations seriously," Damien LaVera, spokesman for New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, said in a statement.
The nearly $200 billion U.S. fast-food industry long has
been known as an employer of teenagers and students. But the
18-month "Great Recession" that began in December 2007 has
forced more adults to seek often minimum-wage work flipping
burgers and operating fryers.
In recent months, hundreds of fast-food workers have taken
to the streets in major cities such as New York, Chicago, St.
Louis and Detroit demanding better pay and working conditions.
The majority of fast-food restaurants that are part of
large publicly held chains are owned and operated by independent
business owners known as franchisees. Those operators set pay
for their employees.
The New York attorney general's office has issued subpoenas
to one fast-food parent corporation and is investigating several
franchisees operating in the state, according to a person
familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.
The office is probing a variety of alleged violations,
including the use of sub-minimum wages, unpaid overtime, bounced
paychecks and insufficient reimbursement for work related
expenses such as delivery costs, that person said.
Those practices were highlighted in the worker survey, which
was commissioned by Fast Food Forward, an activist group backed
by labor, community and religious groups. It has been organizing
protests seeking to roughly double the workers' hourly wage to
$15. It also is pressing for the right to unionize without
interference.
Domino's Pizza Inc received a subpoena related to
the probe, company spokeswoman Lynn Liddle said.
Employees of company-owned Domino's restaurants are hired at
minimum wage - which is $7.25 or up, depending on the area - and
also receive tips. Drivers also get a "per run fee," which
varies by market and the price of gas, Liddle said.
The average pizza delivery driver makes more than $10 per
hour, she said.
McDonald's said in a statement that its employees are paid
competitive wages in accordance with all federal and state wage
laws.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue also said it
"has not been contacted regarding any investigation by the New
York Attorney General and to the best of our knowledge nor have
McDonald's independent owner operators."