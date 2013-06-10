Top of the Pops: Bill Clinton named father of the year

| NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 He's been commander in chief,
Time magazine's 1993 man of the year, had hopes of becoming
"First Laddie" of the United States and now former U.S.
President Bill Clinton is in line for a new title - Father of
the Year.
The non-profit National Father's Day Council plans to award
him that honor at a New York fundraiser for Save the Children on
Tuesday.
Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, was just 12 years old when the
family moved into the White House and Bill Clinton and wife
former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton worked to keep
her out of the limelight.
One of the most iconic images of the family to come out of
that period was when the three were photographed, walking hand
in hand across the White House lawn to a waiting helicopter
shortly after the news broke of Bill Clinton's affair with White
House intern Monica Lewinsky. That scandal lead to Clinton's
impeachment for perjury.
Chelsea Clinton, now 33 and a special correspondent for NBC
News, said on Twitter "I completely agree!!!" when the award was
first made public in January.
The National Father's Day Council cited Clinton's
philanthropy work through the William J. Clinton Foundation and
the Clinton Global Initiative, both started after he left the
White House in 2001.
In addition to his charity work, Bill Clinton appeared on
the campaign trail in 2008 when Hillary Clinton ran for
president, joking that if she was elected his honorific title
could be "First Laddie."
Clinton, 66, as well as Macy's Inc Chief Executive
Terry Lundgren, will be honored for "their success in balancing
accomplished careers and the demands of fatherhood," the council
said in a statement.
Since the Father of the Year award was first bestowed in
1941, the citation has gone to Presidents Dwight Eisenhower,
John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, Generals Douglas MacArthur,
Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf, and sports notables
Shaquille O'Neal and George Foreman.
Years after leaving the White House, as he prepared for his
daughter's 2010 wedding to investment banker Marc Mezvinsky,
Bill Clinton said he was preparing for what he called the most
important job he would ever do: "walking Chelsea down the
aisle."