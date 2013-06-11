Boston's top FBI official, who led marathon bombing probe, to retire

| BOSTON, June 11
BOSTON, June 11 The head of the FBI's Boston
office, who has supervised high-profile investigations including
the probe into April's Boston Marathon bombings, will retire
next month after more than 26 years with the agency, the bureau
said on Tuesday.
Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers, originally from
Longmeadow, Massachusetts, has helmed investigations such as the
2010 operation code-named Ghost Stories, in which 10 people were
rounded up as suspected Russian spies.
He became best known across the United States following the
April 15 marathon bombing as the agent who stepped forward to
ask the public for help identifying the two men suspected of
placing the twin pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon finish
line.
"Somebody out there knows these individuals," DesLauriers
said at a press conference hours before the suspects were
identified as ethnic Chechen brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan
Tsarnaev. Tamerlan died that night in a gun battle with police
and Dzhokhar was apprehended a day later after a massive
manhunt.
It was not the first time DesLauriers successfully appealed
to the public for help. Accused Boston mob boss James "Whitey"
Bulger was arrested with his girlfriend Catherine Greig in a
seaside California apartment around two years ago after
DesLauriers launched a media campaign focused on Greig that led
to a tip.
Bulger's trial on charges including 19 murder counts opens
Wednesday.
DesLauriers leaves some loose ends for his successor,
though, most notably the investigation into the March 1990 heist
of $500 million worth of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner
Museum, which stands as the costliest art theft in U.S. history
and remains unsolved.
The FBI has not yet announced a replacement.
DesLauriers, who joined the FBI in 1987 and will retire on
July 13, undertook assignments in New York and Washington,
including a stint as deputy assistant director of the FBI's
counterintelligence division, before becoming special agent in
charge of the Boston Division in July 2010.
He is joining the private sector, taking a position as vice
president of corporate security at Penske Corp, the largest
shareholder of Penske Automotive Group Inc.