U.S. broadcasters lose case against FCC's airwaves auction rules

WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. federal court of
appeals on Friday ruled against the National Association of
Broadcasters, which had challenged elements of the Federal
Communications Commission's rules for the large auction of
airwaves planned for 2016.
In the so-called incentive auction, TV stations would
volunteer to give up the valuable radio frequencies they own to
the FCC, which will repackage and auction them off to wireless
carriers, which are clamoring for faster speeds and better
services for their devices.
The NAB and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had
challenged some of the FCC's auction rules, concerned about the
impact of the auction on stations whether or not they choose to
participate. One issue was the change in methodology used to
predict local television coverage areas and the population
served.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit on Thursday found the challenge without merit.
"Petitioners argue that certain Commission decisions
announced in the orders conflict with the Spectrum Act or are
otherwise arbitrary and capricious. We deny the petitions for
review and sustain the Commission's orders," Circuit Judge Sri
Srinivasan wrote in the opinion for the three-judge panel.
The case is National Association of Broadcasters v. FCC, et
al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit,
No. 14-1154.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Andrew Hay)