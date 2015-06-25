UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC may cap small-business discount in airwaves auctions

(Adds details of AT&T and Verizon restrictions, and of Dish bidding and next year's auction, T-Mobile and Wheeler comments; byline)

By Alina Selyukh

WASHINGTON, June 25 The Federal Communications Commission is considering capping bidding discounts that small businesses can receive in U.S. auctions of airwaves, after Dish Network Corp partners sought $3 billion in discounts under current rules.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler proposed the agency's first such cap on Thursday, and also dismissed T-Mobile US Inc's request for new limits on how much spectrum dominant carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc can buy in the next auction in 2016.

The proposal, to be voted on at the July 16 meeting, is part of the FCC's preparation for next year's auction, expected to be its largest and most complex. Telecom companies will get their first chance since 2008 to buy low-frequency airwaves, highly prized for their ability to carry heavy data over long distances and through obstacles such as buildings.

The FCC is expected to decide in coming days whether Dish abused the small-business discount program by investing in companies with little or no revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount as so-called "designated entities."

These companies bid more than $13 billion in the so-called AWS-3 auction that ended in January and sought more than $3 billion in discounts.

FCC senior officials on Thursday declined to comment on their review of the Dish partners' bids. Dish declined to comment.

Wheeler's proposal would cap the discount for small businesses at $150 million and for rural service providers at $10 million for the 2016 auction. It also would prohibit joint bidding agreements that involve a shared bidding strategy and multiple auction applications by parties with common controlling interests, with certain exceptions.

"We will not allow small businesses to serve as a stalking horse for another party," Wheeler said in a blog post.

The FCC has also been under pressure from T-Mobile to set aside more airwaves for smaller carriers like itself in next year's auction. The Department of Justice on Wednesday wrote to the FCC to "give considerable weight" to concerns that biggest wireless carriers may pay up extra to dominate the auction.

The agency voted last year to restrict the participation of Verizon and AT&T in the 2016 spectrum sale by reserving a piece of each market's airwaves for non-dominant carriers, including T-Mobile and Sprint Corp as AT&T and Verizon already control the vast majority of low-frequency airwaves.

T-Mobile had sought a bigger amount.

"Everyone with a wireless phone has a stake in the outcome of this proceeding, and the FCC should heed the calls of DoJ, many in Congress and a slew of consumer groups and move to strengthen the reserve," Andy Levin, T-Mobile's senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement.

