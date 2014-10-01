Large U.S. wireless carriers, Dish to bid in airwaves auction

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Three of the four largest U.S.
wireless carriers and satellite provider Dish Network Corp
plan to bid in the Federal Communications Commission's
November auction of airwaves, according to initial applications
released on Wednesday.
As expected, the largest U.S. wireless carrier Verizon
Communications Inc, No. 2 AT&T Inc, No. 4 T-Mobile
US Inc and Dish appeared to be the largest companies to
indicate an interest in bidding in the upcoming auction of
frequencies known as AWS-3.
A total of 80 entities submitted initial applications.
Interested parties, which may or may not actually bid for
wireless licenses in the auction, included smaller U.S.
companies such as Bluegrass Wireless LLC and Big River
Broadband, Guam-based wireless company Docomo Pacific Inc and
individual spectrum investors.
Scheduled to begin on Nov. 13, the auction is expected to
raise at least $10 billion and will include airwaves previously
occupied by multiple federal users, including the Department of
Homeland Security.
AT&T's initial application appeared to be incomplete, which
can be caused by small bureaucratic omissions. Of the 80
applications, 47 were deemed incomplete and have to be properly
finished by Oct. 15 to allow the companies to participate.
All initial applications have to put down an upfront payment
by Oct. 15 to confirm participation.
Dish applied to bid in the auction as American AWS-3
Wireless I L.L.C.
Sprint, the No. 3 mobile carrier, said last month it would
sit out the AWS-3 auction to save firepower for the potential
purchases of spectrum in a major sale of low-frequency airwaves
scheduled for next year.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Andre Grenon)