UPDATE 1-Big U.S. wireless carriers, Dish plan bids in airwaves auction

(Adds details of joint bidding)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Three of the four largest U.S.
wireless carriers and satellite provider Dish Network Corp
plan to bid in the Federal Communications Commission's
November auction of airwaves, according to initial applications
released on Wednesday.
As expected, the largest U.S. wireless carrier Verizon
Communications Inc, No. 2 AT&T Inc, No. 4 T-Mobile
US Inc and Dish appeared to be the largest companies to
indicate an interest in bidding in the upcoming auction of
frequencies known as AWS-3.
Applications from Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless
LicenseCo LLC reported they had entered bidding agreements with
Dish, which had indirect ownership interest in both companies.
Northstar's disclosures showed direct and indirect ownership
interest by Alaska Native corporation Doyon Ltd and indirect
ownership interest by financial firm Catalyst Investors. Asset
manager BlackRock Inc had membership shares in SNR,
according to the documents.
T-Mobile and AT&T did not appear to plan joint bids with
other companies, and T-Mobile's Kathleen Ham, vice president of
federal regulatory affairs, said the carrier had no such
agreements with any company.
A Verizon spokesman did not respond to inquiries about
potential joint bidding and Dish representatives declined
comment beyond confirming the submission of its application,
citing FCC's anti-collusion rules.
A total of 80 entities submitted initial applications.
Interested parties, which may or may not actually bid for
wireless licenses in the auction, included smaller U.S.
companies such as Bluegrass Wireless LLC, Guam-based wireless
company Docomo Pacific Inc and individual spectrum investors.
Scheduled to begin on Nov. 13, the auction is expected to
raise at least $10 billion and will include airwaves previously
occupied by multiple federal users, including the Department of
Homeland Security.
Dish applied to bid in the auction as American AWS-3
Wireless I LLC and disclosed joint bidding arrangements with SNR
and Northstar, which in turn had to disclose ownership and other
information.
SNR listed former FCC Wireless Bureau Chief John Muleta, now
CEO of consulting firm Atelum LLC, as a contact. Muleta, reached
late on Wednesday, declined comment, citing FCC's restrictions.
Northstar's disclosures listed Allen Todd, assistant
secretary at Doyon, a Fairbanks-based Alaska Native Regional
Corporation with numerous affiliates in various fields including
oil and gas land drilling. Todd could not be reached for comment
on Wednesday.
SNR's and Northstar's, as well as AT&T's, initial
application appeared to be incomplete, which can be caused by
small bureaucratic omissions. Of the 80 applications, 47 were
deemed incomplete and have to be properly finished by Oct. 15 to
allow the companies to participate.
All initial applications have to put down an upfront payment
by Oct. 15 to confirm participation.
Sprint, the No. 3 mobile carrier, said last month it would
sit out the AWS-3 auction to save firepower for the potential
purchases of spectrum in a major sale of low-frequency airwaves
scheduled for next year.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Andre Grenon and Ken
Wills)