UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC inches toward reforming airwave auction discounts

By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. regulators are moving
forward with plans to change the rules for government airwaves
auctions to prevent big companies from tapping a discount
program intended for small businesses, according to an FCC
official familiar with the matter.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on
Monday circulated a so-called "public notice" to the rest of the
commissioners, seeking further comments on specific proposals
for how to reform a bidding discount program that has recently
come under fire, the official said.
The program rules drew fresh scrutiny earlier this year
after two partners of Dish Network Corp received $3
billion of discounts in the FCC's latest auction of wireless
spectrum. The issue has taken on added importance as the FCC
prepares for what is expected to be its most complex and biggest
auction yet in 2016.
In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and
partners invested in separate companies with little to no
revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount as so-called
"designated entities."
The agency is now reviewing those entities' legal and
financial independence from Dish to confirm the discount. The
FCC is expected in coming days to begin accepting petitions from
the public to reject Dish partners' auction applications as part
of the regular review process.
The FCC has faced an outcry from Dish's competitors and
Republican commissioners who say the rules create unfair
loopholes.
Wheeler told lawmakers in the U.S. Senate last week that he
intended to "fix" the program's rules to ensure that designated
entities don't serve as cover for big companies that should not
qualify for discounts.
Monday's action moves the FCC closer to developing a
specific plan for how to change the rules so that they help
small, rural and minority-owned businesses compete against big
companies in auctions.
A Dish representative in a statement on Monday said the
company looked forward to working with the FCC as the rules for
the upcoming incentive auction are evaluated.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh, editing by Christian Plumb and Tom
Brown)