U.S. FCC votes to cap small-business discount for airwaves auctions

WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday voted to begin capping the
amount of discounts available to small businesses that bid in
government auctions of airwaves.
The FCC voted 3-2, with Democrats in the majority, to limit
the discount for small businesses to $150 million and for rural
service providers to $10 million for the next auction scheduled
for 2016. The rules also set new standards for what businesses
can qualify for bidding discounts.
The vote comes as the agency weighs the fate of $3 billion
in discounts sought by entities affiliated with satellite TV
provider Dish Network Corp under old rules for their
bidding in the record-breaking auction that closed in January.
