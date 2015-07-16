U.S. FCC votes to cap small-business discount for airwaves auctions

WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to begin capping the amount of discounts available to small businesses that bid in government auctions of airwaves.

The FCC voted 3-2, with Democrats in the majority, to limit the discount for small businesses to $150 million and for rural service providers to $10 million for the next auction scheduled for 2016. The rules also set new standards for what businesses can qualify for bidding discounts.

The vote comes as the agency weighs the fate of $3 billion in discounts sought by entities affiliated with satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp under old rules for their bidding in the record-breaking auction that closed in January.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Will Dunham)