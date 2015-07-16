UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC to cap small-business discounts for airwave auctions

(Adds news of recommendation reached on Dish partners' discounts)

By Alina Selyukh

WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to begin capping the bidding discounts available to small businesses in government auctions of airwaves for use in mobile broadband.

The move aims to close loopholes that may allow dominant companies to profit from the discount program which is aimed at smaller competitors.

The vote comes as the agency's five commissioners weigh the fate of $3 billion in discounts sought by companies affiliated with satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp in a record-breaking auction that closed in January.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler confirmed on Thursday that the agency staff had made a recommendation to the commissioners on how to handle Dish partners' application for $3 billion in discounts, but declined to specify whether the companies were found to have violated rules.

Dish had invested in companies with little or no revenue that were eligible for a 25 percent discount as so-called "designated entities," and those companies bid more than $13 billion in the most recent auction.

The FCC may ask the companies to repay the FCC $3 billion in order to keep the licenses to the airwaves.

The FCC voted 3-2, with Democrats in the majority, to limit the discounts for small businesses to $150 million and for rural service providers to $10 million for the next auction scheduled for 2016. The rules also set new standards for what businesses can qualify for bidding discounts.

Republicans dissented, saying the rules still left room for big corporations to profit from the discount program.

The FCC's new rules, among other things, prohibit joint bidding agreements that involve a shared bidding strategy and multiple auction applications by parties with common controlling interests, with certain exceptions.

The FCC's auction next year is expected to be its largest and most complex, offering telecom companies the first chance since 2008 to buy low-frequency airwaves, highly prized for their ability to carry heavy data over long distances and through obstacles such as buildings.

The FCC had been expected to vote on Thursday to dismiss T-Mobile US Inc's request for new limits on how much spectrum dominant carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc can buy in the next auction in 2016.

However, the agency postponed until August the vote on that petition and other rules and procedures of the 2016 auction.

Republicans at the FCC and in Congress had sought such a delay as they raised concerns about some information - relating to how TV stations' airwaves would be reorganized after the auction - coming to light at the last minute. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)