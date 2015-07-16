UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC to cap small-business discounts for airwave auctions

(Adds news of recommendation reached on Dish partners'
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday voted to begin capping the
bidding discounts available to small businesses in government
auctions of airwaves for use in mobile broadband.
The move aims to close loopholes that may allow dominant
companies to profit from the discount program which is aimed at
smaller competitors.
The vote comes as the agency's five commissioners weigh the
fate of $3 billion in discounts sought by companies affiliated
with satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp in a
record-breaking auction that closed in January.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler confirmed on Thursday that the
agency staff had made a recommendation to the commissioners on
how to handle Dish partners' application for $3 billion in
discounts, but declined to specify whether the companies were
found to have violated rules.
Dish had invested in companies with little or no revenue
that were eligible for a 25 percent discount as so-called
"designated entities," and those companies bid more than $13
billion in the most recent auction.
The FCC may ask the companies to repay the FCC $3 billion in
order to keep the licenses to the airwaves.
The FCC voted 3-2, with Democrats in the majority, to limit
the discounts for small businesses to $150 million and for rural
service providers to $10 million for the next auction scheduled
for 2016. The rules also set new standards for what businesses
can qualify for bidding discounts.
Republicans dissented, saying the rules still left room for
big corporations to profit from the discount program.
The FCC's new rules, among other things, prohibit joint
bidding agreements that involve a shared bidding strategy and
multiple auction applications by parties with common controlling
interests, with certain exceptions.
The FCC's auction next year is expected to be its largest
and most complex, offering telecom companies the first chance
since 2008 to buy low-frequency airwaves, highly prized for
their ability to carry heavy data over long distances and
through obstacles such as buildings.
The FCC had been expected to vote on Thursday to dismiss
T-Mobile US Inc's request for new limits on how much
spectrum dominant carriers Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T Inc can buy in the next auction in 2016.
However, the agency postponed until August the vote on that
petition and other rules and procedures of the 2016 auction.
Republicans at the FCC and in Congress had sought such a
delay as they raised concerns about some information - relating
to how TV stations' airwaves would be reorganized after the
auction - coming to light at the last minute.
