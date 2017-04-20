UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC scraps most business data service regulations

(Adds FCC chairman comments on net neutrality, background)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission voted on Thursday to effectively
deregulate the $45 billion business data services market in a
win for companies like AT&T Inc, CenturyLink Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc that will likely lead to
price hikes for many small businesses.
The 2-1 vote is a blow to companies such as Sprint Corp
and others that claim prices for business data are too
high and backed a 2016 plan under former President Barack Obama
that would have cut prices.
It marked a significant step in FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's
aggressive agenda to roll back many existing telecommunications
rules and Obama era regulations.
Small businesses, schools, libraries and others rely on
business data services, or special-access lines, to transmit
large amounts of data quickly.
The services are used, among other applications, to connect
banks to ATM machines or gasoline pump credit card readers.
Wireless carriers rely on them to get data from an end user to a
node in a major network or the so-called backhaul of mobile
traffic.
Thursday's vote scrapped most regulatory requirements in the
business data services market, although some price caps in areas
with little competition will be retained.
Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who accused her
Republican colleagues of siding with "the interests of
multibillion-dollar providers," said the ruling "opens the door
to immediate price hikes" to small businesses. The rule
deregulates pricing in a majority of counties and more than 90
percent of buildings using the services.
Pai defended the decision, saying regulatory requirements
had threatened competition and investment.
Pai plans as early as next week to unveil plans to dismantle
the Obama administration's "net neutrality" rules, even as he
favors a free and open internet under a different regulatory
scheme.
He declined to discuss his plans, but said he had met this
week with executives at Facebook Inc, Oracle Corp
, Cisco Systems Inc and Intel Corp
to discuss internet issues.
In recent days, the independent Small Business
Administration Office of Advocacy, the European Union and
Democratic members of Congress have raised concerns about the
lifting of net neutrality rules.
Under Obama, then FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in April 2016
proposed a sweeping reform plan for business data services that
aimed to reduce prices paid. Wheeler had proposed maintaining
and lowering lower price caps using legacy data systems with a
phased-in 11 percent price reduction.
Sprint, which backed Wheeler's proposal, told the FCC in a
March 22 letter that "thousands of large and small businesses
across the country were paying far too much for broadband
because of inadequate competition."
CenturyLink praised Thursday's decision as something that
aligned regulations with "competitive market realities." Comcast
Corp said the vote would help minimize "burdensome and
investment-killing regulations, specifically on new entrants."
Advocacy group Public Knowledge said the decision "doubles
down on incumbent market power, forcing businesses, hospitals,
schools, and ultimately consumers to pay more for essential
connectivity."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Andrew Hay and Tom
Brown)