U.S. communications agency to unveil reform to business data services market

WASHINGTON, March 29 The Republican chairman of
the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to unveil
proposed reforms on Thursday to the $45 billion business data
services market just four months after his Democratic
predecessor abandoned a reform plan.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is set to announce reforms but will
not propose completely deregulating the market, two officials
briefed on the plan said. The proposal is set to be discussed at
the FCC's April meeting.
An FCC spokesman declined to comment.
Small businesses, schools, libraries and others rely on
business data services, or special-access lines, to transmit
large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting banks to
ATM machines or gasoline pump credit card readers.
Special-access lines are used by offices, retailers, banks,
manufacturers, schools and hospitals to move large amounts of
data, and wireless carriers rely on them for the backhaul of
mobile traffic.
Major telecommunications and cable companies have met with
FCC staff in recent weeks to talk about the issue, according to
FCC records.
Under President Barack Obama, then-FCC chairman Tom Wheeler
in April 2016 proposed a sweeping reform plan for business data
services that aimed to reduce prices paid for services. Wheeler
abandoned the proposal in November after Donald Trump was
elected president.
The data services market is an important business for AT&T
Inc, CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N), Frontier Communications Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), while Sprint Corp
and other companies that use the lines say they are being
overcharged.
Wheeler had proposed maintaining and lowering lower price
caps using legacy data systems with a one-time 11 percent
reduction in prices phased in over three years.
The proposal came under criticism from AT&T and the
Communications Workers of America union.
Sprint, which backed Wheeler's proposal, told the FCC in a
March 22 letter that "thousands of large and small businesses
across the country are paying far too much for broadband because
of inadequate competition."
Sprint argued "a small handful of companies are overcharging
the very investors and employers that are critical to our
economic growth and are using anticompetitive tactics to ensure
that these businesses never have access to competitive
alternatives."
AT&T argued Wheeler's plan was "little more than a wealth
transfer to companies that have chosen not to invest in last
mile fiber infrastructure."
In a March 13 letter, AT&T suggested the FCC largely
deregulate the market but leave rules in place where there is no
competition.
CenturyLink and Frontier in a March 20 filing urged the FCC
to completely deregulate the market.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)