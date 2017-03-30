U.S. FCC to vote to reform $45 billion business data market

| WASHINGTON, March 30
Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed easing
regulatory requirements in the $45 billion business data
services market, a win for companies like AT&T Inc,
CenturyLink Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and
others.
The proposal is a blow to companies like Sprint Corp
and others that claim prices for business data are too high and
backed a plan under President Barack Obama that would have cut
prices but was never approved.
Small businesses, schools, libraries and others rely on
business data services, or special-access lines, to transmit
large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting banks to
ATM machines or gasoline pump credit card readers. Wireless
carriers rely on them for the backhaul of mobile traffic.
Reuters reported details of the proposal Wednesday.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a blog post the commission
will vote April 20 to reform the rule that telecommunications
experts say would deregulate the market in most of the country
but would retain regulations in some places.
"Where this competition exists, we will relax unnecessary
regulation, thereby creating greater incentives for the private
sector to invest in next-generation networks. But where
competition is still lacking, we’ll preserve regulations
necessary to prevent anti-competitive price increases," Pai
said.
Consumer groups Public Knowledge and Consumer Federation of
America called Pai's proposal a "bonanza" for big
telecommunications companies that "will drain consumer
pocketbooks of tens of billions of dollars per year."
Under President Barack Obama, then FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
in April 2016 proposed a sweeping reform plan for business data
services that aimed to reduce prices paid.
Wheeler had proposed maintaining and lowering lower price
caps using legacy data systems with a one-time 11 percent
reduction in prices phased in over three years.
Sprint, which backed Wheeler's proposal, told the FCC in a
March 22 letter that "thousands of large and small businesses
across the country are paying far too much for broadband because
of inadequate competition."
Sprint argued "a small handful of companies are overcharging
the very investors and employers that are critical to our
economic growth and are using anticompetitive tactics to ensure
that these businesses never have access to competitive
alternatives."
AT&T argued Wheeler's plan was "little more than a wealth
transfer to companies that have chosen not to invest in last
mile fiber infrastructure."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)