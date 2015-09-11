U.S. FCC says First National Bank and Lyft broke rules on automated texts

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The Federal Communications
Commission said it put F.N.B. Corporation, also known as
First National Bank, and the ride-sharing company Lyft Inc., on
notice that they have violated laws and rules intended to
protect consumers against unwanted auto-dialed text messages.
The commission said both companies had violated commission
rules related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, with
First National Bank requiring online banking and Apple Pay
customers to receive telemarketing texts and Lyft barring
customers from its service if they opt out of marketing calls
and texts.
"We urge any company that unlawfully conditions its service
on consent to unwanted marketing calls and texts to act swiftly
to change its policies," said Travis LeBlanc, chief of the FCC
Enforcement Bureau, in a statement.
The citations serve as warnings, and the commission can now
impose sanctions, including monetary penalties, if the companies
continue to break the rules, the FCC said. By law, the FCC must
first issue a citation before proposing a forfeiture, it said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra
Maler)