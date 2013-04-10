U.S. FCC chief bids broadcasters farewell amid auction concerns

| LAS VEGAS, April 10
LAS VEGAS, April 10 The top U.S.
telecommunications regulator made a fresh plea to broadcasters
on Wednesday to play ball with the Federal Communications
Commission and the wireless industry in his final visit to their
trade show before leaving the agency.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who plans to step down
within weeks, spoke at the National Association of Broadcasters'
annual trade show in Las Vegas and tried one last time to
smooth 0the FCC's bumpy relationship with the industry.
Genachowski, who revealed he used to be a disc jockey known
as the "Midnight Rambler," promised continuity in the FCC's
regulatory efforts after his departure. The White House has yet
to nominate his successor.
During Genachowski's almost four years in charge of the
agency, the FCC has repeatedly been at odds with broadcasters.
It has started to focus on expanding Internet access across the
country and launched a so-called "incentive auction" of spectrum
that has pitted broadcasters against the wireless industry.
In the auction, television stations would voluntarily give
up airwaves, either going off the air or sharing channels, in
return for some of the proceeds from selling that spectrum to
wireless companies.
Congress directed the FCC to raise enough cash from the
sales to also fund a public-safety program and return some money
to the U.S Treasury.
"The opportunity to free up a significant amount of spectrum
for all of our smartphones and tablets is a big, big deal,"
Genachowski said at the NAB show.
But the auction is "not a zero-sum game where any time the
mobile industry wins, the broadcasting industry loses. This
could be the single biggest opportunity in front of us to grow
the content economic pie for everyone."
Broadcasters are trying to adapt to the new digital world
where their traditional business model is being challenged by
new technologies. The dynamic gave this year's NAB show - which
attracted more than 92,000 attendees from the media and
entertainment industry - the theme of "metamorphosis."
But concern about broadcasting's future loomed large at the
conference, where discussions inevitably turned to what exactly
the auction will mean to the industry, where many worry about
the threats posed by mobile and cable companies.
Station owners and lawyers quizzed FCC officials, who are
now drafting rules for the auctions, on how the process will
impact the quality of their signal and the viewers they reach.
Volunteers to give up spectrum would be particularly needed
in the biggest 25 to 40 television markets, officials said, but
nearly all stations might ultimately be affected as airwaves get
rearranged after the auction.
FCC leaders and several wireless industry representatives
sought to reassure broadcasters, whose participation is crucial
to freeing up more airwaves. Most broadcasters are still
weighing whether to participate.
"If the market can't entice you to come off of (your
spectrum), that's your right, that's your asset" said Verizon
Communications Inc Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam
in his address to the NAB on Tuesday.
The resolution of the complex spectrum auction, expected to
take place in 2014 or later, will now fall to Genachowski's
as-yet unnamed successor. The top candidate is considered to be
Tom Wheeler, a venture capitalist and former chief of both the
wireless and the cable trade groups.
In March, 37 senators under the leadership of Commerce
Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller urged President Barack Obama
to appoint FCC's Jessica Rosenworcel, a former Rockefeller aide
who is the junior Democrat at the five-member commission.
Rosenworcel, who has declined comment, received an ovation
at NAB when she spoke of the critical role TV and radio play in
emergency situations.