U.S. 'H-block' airwaves auction ends after hitting reserve price

WASHINGTON Feb 27 Bidding closed on Thursday in
the U.S. auction of so-called H Block of spectrum frequencies
after bids reached exactly the $1.564 billion that Dish Network
Corp had pledged as a reserve price.
The Federal Communications Commission closed the auction
after 167 rounds of bids since Jan. 22. The winners will be
announced in coming days.
"With this successful auction, the Commission makes good on
its commitment to unleash more spectrum for consumers and
businesses, delivering a significant down payment towards
funding the nationwide interoperable public safety network," FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
Satellite TV provider Dish was the largest and most
formidable of the 34 applicants who had indicated an interest in
bidding for ownership of airwaves in certain geographic areas.
Other interested participants included smaller carriers and
individual investors.
In preparation for the auction, Dish had pledged to bid
$1.564 billion for the H block spectrum in exchange for the FCC
giving it more flexibility on how fast and how the company would
use some of the spectrum it already had.
Bidding in the H Block auction slowed notably in recent
days, and Wall Street analysts speculated that Dish was the last
remaining participant, continuing to bid to reach the pledged
total amount.
Licenses for areas including New York City, Los Angeles and
Chicago raised the most amount of money. While the FCC disclosed
the size and quantity of bids in real-time, their sources remain
anonymous.
To view the results, see fcc.us/1eVrkUp
The H Block spectrum is adjacent to some frequencies already
owned by Dish, meaning the satellite TV company could end up in
control of a valuable contiguous slice of airwaves.
The auction was the first opportunity the FCC had offered
companies to acquire ownership of new airwaves since 2008.