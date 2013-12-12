UPDATE 2-US transport regulator might move against in-flight calls

* Communications agency looking into looser rules on mobile
phone use
* DOT has heard outpouring of opposition to in-flight phone
calls
* U.S. regulations lagging those in some European countries
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 The U.S. Department of
Transportation said on Thursday it might ban the use of
cellphone calls by passengers during flights, even as the
nation's communications regulator voted to consider loosening
rules that now ban connecting to wireless services onboard
aircraft.
The competing efforts by the two agencies could result in a
middle ground, under which passengers may before long be able to
use their mobile phones to text and surf the Internet, but not
make phone calls.
In a 3-2 vote, the Federal Communications Commission's
Republican commissioners dissented from their three Democratic
colleagues in opting to initiate a review.
All five commissioners expressed reservations about the
negative social implications of allowing phone calls during
flights - and any move in that direction seems likely to be
stymied anyway by the transportation department.
"Over the past few weeks, we have heard of concerns raised
by airlines, travelers, flight attendants, members of Congress
and others who are all troubled over the idea of passengers
talking on cell phones in flight - and I am concerned about this
possibility as well," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said
in a statement.
"USDOT will now begin a process that will look at the
possibility of banning these in-flight calls," Foxx said.
A majority of the flying public is said to dislike the
prospect of in-flight phone calls - especially those made by
somebody else.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler termed Thursday's move merely "the
beginning of a process" to seek input, and said he was
sympathetic to those who opposed any step toward in-flight
mobile phone use.
"I get it. I don't want the person in the seat next to me
yapping at 35,000 feet any more than anyone else," Wheeler said.
The FCC's proposal would leave it up to airlines to decide
whether to allow passengers to use their own wireless data and
call services.
Wheeler, in statements and in an essay published in USA
Today on Thursday, termed the FCC's proposal purely technical
and would give airlines the flexibility, but not a mandate, to
use the latest technology.
"The proposed new rules maintain the ban on cellular service
in-flight on planes unless the aircraft is equipped with new
specialized onboard equipment," Wheeler wrote.
At a Congressional hearing, Wheeler said the FCC was
"proposing to continue the ban on mobile devices that can
interfere with terrestrial networks. But where there's new
onboard technologies that eliminates that potential for
interference, then there's no need for an interference rule.
This is the responsible thing to do."
The FCC's proposal has launched a heated debate over the
social implications of letting passengers chatter during
flights.
A Quinnipiac University national poll released on Thursday
found 59 percent of American voters opposed the use of cell
phones on airlines, while 30 percent were in support.
Some carriers, such as Delta Air Lines, have said
they would not let fliers use cell phones in flight even if
regulators allow it, and several lawmakers have introduced bills
to block in-flight phone calls.
"Historically our research data has told us that customers
and our flight attendants feel voice calls will negatively
impact the onboard experience," Delta spokesman Paul Skrbec said
in a statement.
The FCC's review has been under way for years, as the
technology has advanced and made the restrictions - driven by
concerns about interference to wireless networks on the ground -
outdated.
"The commission correctly determined the first necessary
step is to investigate whether or not it is technically feasible
to operate devices without causing harmful interference to
avionics or to wireless networks," said Scott Bergmann, vice
president of regulatory affairs at wireless association CTIA.
Some airlines in Europe, the Middle East and Asia already
allow in-flight mobile phone use. "The Commission believes that
these systems can be successfully deployed in the United
States," the FCC said.
Both the commission and the Transportation Department
deliberations are expected to take some time and including the
opportunity for public comment.
Some of the strongest opposition is expected to come from
flight attendants.
"In far too many operational scenarios, passengers making
phone calls could extend beyond a mere nuisance, creating risks
that are far too great," said Veda Shook, president of the
Association of Flight Attendants.