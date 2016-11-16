UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC drops planned reform of business data services market

(Adds details of other dropped issues, GOP plans, Democratic
reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission is dropping plans to push through a
proposed reform of the $45 billion business data services market
in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday pulled the item
previously set for a commission vote Thursday after pressure
from Republicans in Congress.
The move is a win for companies such as AT&T Inc that
have strongly opposed the reforms of business data services and
effectively ends Wheeler's bid to complete several reforms
before leaving office. It is one of the first major impacts of
Trump's election on U.S. regulatory reforms.
Two FCC sources briefed on the matter said the commission is
not expected to approve Wheeler's separate plan to overhaul the
$20 billion annual pay-TV set-top box market that would have
allowed tens of millions of users to scrap costly boxes.
Republicans in Congress said Tuesday Wheeler should not move
forward with any controversial measures during the transition.
Republicans will take control of the FCC when Trump takes office
and could reverse any newly approved reforms.
Republicans may also seek to rollback landmark "net
neutrality" reforms adopted by the Obama administration and are
likely to reverse broadband privacy regulations adopted last
month, industry analysts say.
The set-top box proposal won the backing of President Barack
Obama in April but ran into heavy resistance among cable
companies, programmers and many in Congress. Wheeler dropped
plans in September for a final vote as talks between
commissioners continued.
Wheeler proposed a sweeping reform plan for business data
services, or special access lines, in April, but scaled it back
in October. Many businesses rely on special-access lines to
transmit large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting
banks to ATM machines or gasoline pump credit card readers.
Special-access lines are used by offices, retailers, banks,
manufacturers, schools and hospitals to move large amounts of
data, and wireless carriers rely on them for the backhaul of
mobile traffic.
This data services market is an important business for
companies like AT&T, CenturyLink Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc.
Wheeler proposed requiring lower price caps for millions of
small businesses, schools and libraries using legacy systems
with a one-time 11 percent reduction in prices phased in over
three years, in addition to annual small reductions starting
next year.
But it came under criticism from AT&T and the Communications
Workers of America union. AT&T said in October the plan would
"contribute to mounting job losses" but it won the backing of
Sprint Corp and others.
Wheeler also dropped plans for an initial vote Thursday on
mobile data roaming standards and a "reverse auction" to
allocate more than $470 million for rural wireless coverage and
to expand video-described programming for the blind.
Democratic Senator Ed Markey said Republican lawmakers
"should stop their obstruction" and back FCC action on
"pro-consumer, pro-accessibility measures."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown and Alan
Crosby)