UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC delays final vote on pay TV box reform

(Adds FCC chairman, industry reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Thursday it would delay a
final vote on a landmark reform of the $20 billion television
set-top box market -- a blow to advocates seeking to cut bills
for tens of millions of subscribers.
The three Democrats on the commission said in a joint
statement that they backed the idea of allowing users to drop
the boxes that route cable and broadcasting to consumers'
televisions but are "working to resolve the remaining technical
and legal issues." The final vote had been set for Thursday.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has touted his plan -- backed by
President Barack Obama -- to allow tens of millions of U.S. pay
TV subscribers to ditch costly set-top boxes and access video
programming online. But his position has faced fierce criticism
from cable companies, programmers and many in Congress.
Wheeler rejected the suggestion that the delay was a major
setback to complete his aggressive agenda before the end of
year, which also includes finalizing new broadband privacy
regulations and reforming the $40 billion a year business data
service market. "We just ran out of time," he told reporters,
declining to discuss specific hurdles. "We intend to get
something done."
The plan, first proposed in January, is aimed at ending the
cable industry's long domination of the $20-billion-a-year
set-top box market and lowering prices for consumers. Nearly all
pay-TV subscribers lease set-top boxes from their cable,
satellite or telecommunications providers at an average annual
cost of $231.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, the key swing vote,
disclosed at a U.S. Senate hearing earlier this month that she
had "problems" with Wheeler's proposal. It included a new
licensing body to ensure that pay-TV companies do not make
anti-competitive agreements.
In recent months, the plan drew fierce opposition from
television and content providers, including AT&T Inc,
Comcast Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
.
Comcast and AT&T on Thursday both urged the FCC to make the
new proposal public. AT&T said in a statement "no FCC proceeding
in recent years has drawn more unified opposition and bipartisan
expressions of concern."
The new rules would require companies covering 95 percent of
U.S. TV subscribers to comply by September 2018. Wheeler in
January initially proposed open standards for set-top boxes that
would allow tech companies to re-tool the delivery of video
content. The proposal grants device makers the ability to
integrate cable company apps.
Set-top box rental fees have jumped 185 percent since 1994,
while the cost of televisions, computers and mobile phones has
dropped 90 percent, the FCC has estimated.
Senator Edward Markey criticized the delay as "an
unequivocal loss for the tens of millions of Americans across
the country who are forced to spend their hard-earned money on
overpriced set-top box leases."
Cable companies have expressed concerns that rivals like
Alphabet Inc or Apple Inc could create
devices or apps and insert their own content or advertising in
cable content.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa
Shumaker)