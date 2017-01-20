Outgoing FCC chair warns against overturning net neutrality

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal
Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned
Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's
landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service
providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
Wheeler, in an interview this week, repeatedly questioned
why Republicans would institute new policies that he said would
benefit major internet service providers such as Comcast Corp
, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and
CenturyLink Inc at the expense of thousands of other
companies and consumers.
The FCC rules set in early 2015 prohibit broadband providers
from giving or selling access to speedy internet, essentially a
"fast lane" on the web's information superhighway, to certain
internet services over others.
"These are serious things," said Wheeler, who steps down
Friday as Republican Donald Trump replaces Democrat Barack Obama
as president. "People have made business decisions based on the
expectation of an open internet and to take that away in order
to favor half a dozen companies just seems to be a shocking
decision.
"There are a half a dozen ISPs (internet service providers)
and tens of thousands of companies and millions of consumers who
would be affected."
Republican FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai, who is expected to be
named acting chairman by Trump as early as Friday, said in
December he thought net neutrality's days were numbered. He said
the commission should take a "weed whacker" to unneeded rules.
Wheeler, a former cable and wireless industry lobbyist,
questioned why Republicans would abandon conservative economic
principles "to favor a half dozen companies."
"I can certainly understand why the ISPs for their own
corporate interests would want to have no oversight at all and
they certainly are advocating that position right now," he said.
Wheeler said companies already are flaunting the rules by
offering free or sponsored data services for some products. He
said in a letter earlier this month that AT&T and Verizon's
programs "present significant risks to consumers and
competition." The companies both defended the programs.
Under Wheeler, the FCC in October decided to impose stricter
privacy rules on ISPs than those imposed on websites like
Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google or Twitter
Inc. The Republican-controlled FCC is also likely to
overturn those rules.
Internet providers fear net neutrality rules make it harder
to manage internet traffic and make investment in additional
capacity less likely. The Republican-controlled Congress is also
considering rewriting the net neutrality rules.
Some critics and companies suggested Wheeler favored Google
and other tech companies during his tenure. Wheeler
disputed that and said the FCC did not have jurisdiction over
websites.
Wheeler suffered some setbacks late in his term. The FCC did
not approve his proposal to open the $20 billion market for
rented pay-TV set-top boxes. That measure would have dealt a big
blow to cable companies and created an opening for firms such as
Google and Apple Inc.
Wheeler tweeted a farewell Friday morning: "Upon my FCC
departure, I would like to sign off with 3 words of wisdom that
guided me well: competition, competition, competition."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)