Moody's says FCC internet privacy proposal could harm broad internet providers

March 15 Ratings agency Moody's Investors
Services said Tuesday a proposal by U.S. communications
regulators to impose privacy restrictions on broadband providers
like Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Comcast
Corp and Charter Communications Inc is
"credit negative."
Tom Wheeler, chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission, last week proposed barring providers from collecting
user data without getting consent as part of a privacy proposal
for internet use.
Moody's said internet providers could be "severely
handicapped" in their "ability to compete with digital
advertisers such as Facebook and Google."
Under the FCC proposal, Google, Facebook, Twitter and other
websites would be able to continue to "collect the same type of
data from consumers who access their websites" without user
consent, Moody's said.
"We believe this to be a long-term risk to the current
TV advertising business model, as well as all broadband
providers whom also have ad sales exposure," Moody's said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)