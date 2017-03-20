UPDATE 1-FCC chairman does not believe media 'enemy of the American people'

(Recasts lead, adds Democrat on committee declining to comment)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 20 The head of the Federal
Communications Commission told the U.S. Congress he did not
agree that "the media is the enemy of the American people" and
said he would act independently of the White House on
media-related matters.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, whom President Donald Trump has
nominated to a new five-year term as head of the body that
regulates broadcast television, radio and other media outlets,
made his comments in a letter dated Friday and released on
Monday.
Pai, a Republican, had refused to say during a Senate
hearing earlier this month whether he agreed with Trump's
comments on the media.
In February, Trump tweeted: "The FAKE NEWS media (failing
@nytimes, @CNN, @NBCNews and many more) is not my enemy, it is
the enemy of the American people. SICK."
Trump's comments drew bipartisan criticism.
On March 10, 13 Senate Democrats sent Pai a letter,
demanding that he respond to the questions about Trump and the
media, saying, "Silence on the matter and refusal to take a
stand against threats levied at the media is troubling."
In the letter, Pai said he had been asked during the hearing
if he agreed with Trump that the media was the "enemy" of the
people. Pai said Trump "has made clear that he was referring to
'fake news.'"
Pai, who has not yet come before the Senate for a
confirmation hearing on his nomination to a new term heading the
FCC, said he would regulate the media in an impartial manner and
would not penalize free speech by television or digital media
"even if requested by the administration."
A spokesman for Senator Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the
Commerce Committee, declined to comment on Pai's letter.
Pai said he would act independently of the White House and
would report to Congress attempts by White House officials to
influence decision making with respect to media interests.
Trump has clashed with media outlets on numerous occasions,
especially cable networks like CNN. Trump has often taken to
Twitter to label stories he disagreed with as "fake news."
During his election campaign, Trump said AT&T Inc's
$85.4 billion bid to buy Time Warner Inc, owner of CNN
and the Warner Bros movie studio, was an example of a "power
structure" rigged against him and U.S. voters and should not be
approved. "It's too much concentration of power in the hands of
too few," he said during the campaign.
Since his election, Trump has not commented on the merits of
the deal.
Pai said last month he does not expect the FCC to review the
transaction.
In his letter, Pai reiterated his "strong support for the
First Amendment rights of the media and all Americans" and said
he has "consistently opposed any effort to infringe upon the
freedom of the press and have fought to eliminate regulations
that impede the gathering and dissemination of news."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Leslie Adler)