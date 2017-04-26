UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC chairman to propose reversing 'net neutrality' rules

(New throughout, adds responses from lawmakers, details)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 26 The head of the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday proposed
overturning the landmark 2015 Obama-era net neutrality rules
that prohibit broadband providers from giving or selling access
to certain internet services over others.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, named by President Donald Trump in
January, said at a speech in Washington he wants to reverse
rules that boosted government regulatory powers over internet
service providers. Proponents who fought to get the rules passed
said his proposal would set off a fierce political battle over
the future of the internet regulation.
The rules, which the FCC put in place in 2015 under former
President Barack Obama, prohibit broadband providers from giving
or selling access to speedy internet, essentially a "fast lane,"
to certain internet services over others.
The rules reclassified internet service providers much like
utilities. They were favored by websites who said they would
guarantee equal access to the internet to all but opposed by
internet service providers, who said they could eventually
result in rate regulation, inhibit innovation and make it harder
to manage traffic. Pai said he believed the rules depressed
investment by internet providers and cost jobs.
"Do we want the government to control the Internet? Or do we
want to embrace the light-touch approach" in place since 1996
until revised in 2015, he asked.
A federal appeals court upheld the rules last year. The
Internet Association, a group representing Facebook Inc,
Alphabet Inc and others, said the rules were working
and that reversing them "will result in a worse internet for
consumers and less innovation online."
Pai said his proposal will face an initial vote on May 18
but he would not seek to finalize a reversal of the Obama rules
until the FCC takes public comment, which could take several
months.
Republican FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly said the rules
"took internet policy down into a dark and horrible abyss" and
said the FCC will "expunge net neutrality regulations from the
Internet."
Internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and Comcast Corp have argued
that the net neutrality rules have made investment in additional
capacity less likely. Comcast Chairman and Chief Executive Brian
Roberts said Pai's proposal "creates an environment where we can
have a fresh constructive dialogue."
Democratic Senator Edward Markey predicted Pai's plan to
overturn the rules would face a "tsunami of resistance."
Democrats and advocates of the rules called for a massive
public outcry to preserve them. In 2014, comedian John Oliver in
his HBO show owned by Time Warner Inc helped galvanize
support for net neutrality.
"I am confident that the millions of Americans who weighed
in with the FCC in support of the open internet order will once
again make their voices heard to demonstrate how wrongheaded
this approach is," said Senate Democrat Leader Charles Schumer.
Republicans said Democrats should work with them to pass a
legislative fix to set internet rules. Senate Republican Leader
Mitch McConnell praised Pai for working to reverse "the Obama
Administration’s eight-year regulatory assault on all aspects of
our economy."
