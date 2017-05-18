UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules

(Adds stock prices rising on vote)
By David Shepardson
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to
reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wants the commission repeal the rules
that reclassified internet service providers as if they were
utilities. He thinks the open internet rules adopted under
former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, were unnecessary and
harm jobs and investment.
"We propose to repeal utility-style regulation," Pai said on
Thursday. "This is the right way to go."
Stocks of major internet providers rose on Thursday.
The public will have until mid-August to offer comments
before the FCC votes on a final plan.
Pai wants public input on whether the FCC has the authority
or should keep its "bright line" rules barring internet
companies from blocking, throttling or giving "fast lanes" to
some websites.
Pai declined on Thursday to commit to retaining any rules,
but said he favors an "open internet." He added he would make
public a final proposal before a final vote.
Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who voted
against the plan, said the end game appears to be an internet
without FCC regulatory oversight. She said the proposal
"jeopardizes the ability of the open internet to function
tomorrow, as it does today."
Many companies and Republicans think Congress should pass
legislation clarifying the FCC's role to resolve a decade-long
dispute over internet regulations.
The FCC, which has already received more than 1 million
comments, is also seeking comment on whether U.S. states should
be able to set their own internet regulations governing
broadband privacy and other issues.
Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and other
internet companies back net neutrality rules, saying they
guarantee equal access to the internet.
Broadband providers AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications
Inc and Comcast Corp oppose the 2015 order,
saying it discourages investment and innovation.
Providers insist they will not engage in blocking or
throttling even in the absence of rules, but critics are
skeptical.
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat, said "it will take
millions of people standing up, just like they did before, to
say that the internet needs to stay free and open. That’s what
it will take to win."
Comcast, Charter Communications Inc and Altice NV's
U.S. unit and others signed an advertisement
committing "to an open internet that gives you the freedom to be
in charge of your online experience ... We do not block,
throttle or otherwise impair your online activity."
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Grant
McCool and Matthew Lewis)