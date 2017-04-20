FCC votes to allow some broadcasters to buy more TV stations

WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a
2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some
broadcasters can buy.
The decision could lead to a possible acquisition by
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc of Tribune Media Co
, some Democrats in Congress said. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
said he plans to take a new look at the current overall limit on
companies owning stations serving no more than 39 percent of
U.S. television households.
