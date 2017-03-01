版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 04:24 BJT

U.S. FCC blocks stricter broadband privacy rules from taking effect

NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked some Obama administration rules approved last year that would have subjected broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc , Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc .

The FCC blocked rules aimed at protecting personal consumer data that had been scheduled to take effect on Thursday. The FCC said in a statement the move would "provide time for the FCC to work with the (Federal Trade Commission) to create a comprehensive and consistent framework for protecting Americans’ online privacy." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐