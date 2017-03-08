U.S. Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules

| WASHINGTON, March 8
WASHINGTON, March 8 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress are moving to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama
administration in October that would have subjected internet
service providers to stricter scrutiny than websites to protect
customers' private data.
Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona introduced a resolution on
Tuesday backed by 34 other senators to undo the regulations
under a provision that allows Congress to repeal recently
approved federal regulations.
Representative Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who chairs a
House panel on telecommunications, introduced a companion
measure on Wednesday. Republicans control both chambers of
Congress.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
temporarily blocked some of the rules from taking effect, a
victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast
Corp and Verizon Communications Inc
. Consumer advocates opposed the FCC move.
Under the rules, which were scheduled to take effect last
Thursday, internet providers would need to obtain consumer
consent before using precise geo-location, financial
information, health information, children's information and web-
browsing history for advertising and internal marketing.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, nominated by Republican President
Donald Trump on Tuesday to serve a new five-year term, told a
Senate panel on Wednesday that consumers would have privacy
protections even without the Obama administration rules.
Republican commissioners including Pai said in October the
rules unfairly give websites like Facebook Inc, Twitter
Inc or Alphabet Inc's Google unit the ability
to harvest more data than service providers and dominate digital
advertising.
The American Civil Liberties Union criticized Flake's
proposal to undo the rules.
"With this move, Congress is essentially allowing companies
like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon to sell consumers’ private
information to the highest bidder," ACLU general counsel Neema
Singh Guliani said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)