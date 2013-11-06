Turner network faces fine for emergency alert sound in Conan promo

WASHINGTON Nov 6 A promotional video for the
Conan O'Brien comedy talk show on U.S. television network TBS
simulated the sound of the Emergency Alert System and some
viewers did not find it funny.
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday said a
2012 consumer complaint prompted an investigation that found TBS
owner Turner Broadcasting, a cable unit of Time Warner Inc
, misused the sounds that are meant to warn viewers of
national emergencies.
Turner now faces a fine of $25,000 for "the transmission of
false distress signals" unless it can prove the FCC's ruling is
wrong within 30 days.
"It is inexcusable to trivialize the sounds specifically
used to notify viewers of the dangers of an incoming tornado or
to alert them to be on the lookout for a kidnapped child, merely
to advertise a talk show or a clothing store," said FCC
enforcement bureau acting chief Robert Ratcliffe. "The FCC will
not tolerate misuse or abuse of the Emergency Alert System."
Turner spokeswoman declined comment on Wednesday but during
the investigation, Turner told the FCC that the promo in
question had such a quick turnaround that it did not undergo a
standards and practices review, but that since then, all similar
promotions for the Conan show receive such review.
The FCC on Wednesday said it investigated another misuse of
the EAS sounds in an ad for "The Fan Wear & More Store" in
Kentucky, where the licensee for the WNKY(DT) station agreed to
pay $39,000 to settle the case and started a public awareness
campaign to educate viewers about EAS.
The EAS is a national public warning system that ensures the
U.S. president could address all Americans during a national
emergency and allows federal, state, and local authorities to
deliver emergency information, such as Amber Alerts about
missing children or tornado warnings.