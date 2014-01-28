UPDATE 1-Drug critic slams FDA over antibiotic oversight in meat production

By P.J. Huffstutter and Brian Grow
Jan 27 The United States Food and Drug
Administration allowed 18 animal drugs to stay on the market
even after an agency review found the drugs posed a "high risk"
of exposing humans to antibiotic-resistant bacteria through food
supply, according to a study released Monday by the Natural
Resources Defense Council.
The study by the NRDC, a non-governmental group that
criticizes the widespread use of drugs in the meat industry, is
the latest salvo in the national debate over the long-standing
practice of antibiotic use in meat production. Agribusinesses
say animal drugs help increase production and keep prices low
for U.S. consumers, while consumer advocates and some scientists
raise concerns over antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
The FDA stirred the debate late last year when it unveiled
guidelines for drug makers and agricultural companies to
voluntarily phase out antibiotic use as a growth enhancer in
livestock. The agency said those guidelines were an effort to
stem the surge in human resistance to certain antibiotics.
But the NRDC's study found the FDA took no action to remove
30 antibiotic-based livestock feed products from the market even
after federal investigators determined many of those antibiotics
fell short of current regulatory standards for protecting human
health.
NRDC studied a review conducted by the FDA from 2001 to 2010
that focused on 30 penicillin and tetracycline-based antibiotic
feed additives. The drugs had been approved by regulators to be
used specifically for growth promotion of livestock and poultry
- essentially to produce more meat to sell.
The FDA, in a statement, said it began a review of older,
approved penicillin and tetracycline products in 2001, and
issued letters to companies who made the products asking for
additional safety data.
"Based on its review of this and other information, the
Agency chose to employ a strategy that would more broadly
address the concerns about the production use of medically
important antimicrobials in food-producing animals," the FDA
said.
Some academics specializing in antibiotic resistance
criticized the NRDC's study, saying that the findings do not
reflect current regulatory standards because some of the drugs
have been withdrawn from the market.
They also say that the study assessed FDA safety guidelines
that have been replaced with more stringent standards.
Dr. Randall Singer, associate professor of epidemiology at
the University of Minnesota, told Reuters that drug makers and
the U.S. livestock industry are phasing out antibiotics used
principally for growth promotion.
"We have been telling (both of) them for years to be
prepared for the elimination of growth promotion and feed
efficiency labeling because you cannot make that change
overnight," said Singer, who reviewed the NRDC report for
Reuters.
The NRDC, which reviewed more than 3,000 pages of documents
through a federal Freedom of Information Act request, said it
found evidence to suggest nine of the drugs are still on the
market and used by livestock producers. Reuters was not able to
independently verify that detail immediately.
One of the drugs still on the market is animal health
company Zoetis Inc's Penicillin G Procaine 50/100, which
is fed to poultry in part to aid in weight gain.
The NRDC says the FDA twice laid out its concerns to that
drug maker that the product failed to meet safety regulations.
The unnamed original sponsor of the drug apparently disputed the
regulators' findings, according to excerpts from a 1997 letter
sent to the FDA and included in documents obtained by the NRDC.
A spokeswoman for Zoetis, a unit of Pfizer Inc that
owns the drug today, said the company already is working to
phase out use of the drug for growth promotion as part of the
new FDA guidelines and is planning to relabel the drug for more
limited purposes.
Once companies remove farm-production uses of their
antibiotics from drug labels, it would become illegal for those
drugs to be used for those purposes, Deputy FDA Commissioner
Michael Taylor told reporters recently. Although the program is
meant to be voluntary, Taylor said the FDA would be able to take
regulatory action against companies that fail to comply.
In its statement on Monday, the FDA said it is "confident
that its current strategy to protect the effectiveness of
medically important antimicrobials, including penicillins and
tetracyclines, is the most efficient and effective way to change
the use of these products in animal agriculture."
NRDC attorney Avinash Kar, one of the study's authors, said
the group's findings raise questions about whether regulators
will be effective in enforcing the new guidelines.
"The FDA's failure to act on its own findings about the 30
reviewed antibiotic feed additives is part of a larger pattern
of delay and inaction in tackling livestock drug use that goes
back four decades," Kar told Reuters.