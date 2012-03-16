版本:
FDA says Merck's ridaforolimus meets study goal

WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. health regulators on Friday said Merck & Co Inc's ridaforolimus tablets met their primary research end-point of reducing by 25 percent the risk of progression or death in patients with metastatic bone sarcoma.

A review document released by the Food and Drug Administration also said the treatment known by the brand name Taltorvic showed no new or unexpected safety signals in clinical research.

