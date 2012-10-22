版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 03:43 BJT

US FDA says 5 deaths may be related to Monster Energy drink

Oct 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday that it has received reports of five deaths and a heart attack since 2009 that may be associated with Monster Energy Drink.

