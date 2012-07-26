REFILE-UPDATE 1-US FDA panel endorses drug for age-related eye problem

WASHINGTON, July 26 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration panel on Thursday recommended ThromboGenics NV's
ocriplasmin as a treatment for vitreomacular adhesion,
an aging-related vision problem that can lead to blindness.
The FDA advisory committee of outside experts concludedthat
the injectable drug, with the proposed trade name Jetrea, helped
enough people in clinical trials to warrant a favorable review,
despite evidence of adverse effects including eye pain, swelling
and blurred vision.
Several panel members recommended further studies to monitor
safety and determine more fully the drug's effectiveness.
The recommendations will now be considered by U.S. health
regulators, who must decide whether to approve the treatment for
sale in the United States.
The Belgian biotech company's shares closed 4.82 percent
lower at 23.30 euros before the panel voted on the drug.
The company has secured a deal to sell ocriplasmin in 40
countries outside the United States through Novartis AG's
opthalmic division, Alcon.
ThromboGenics plans to market the product itself within the
United States.