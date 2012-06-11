版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 20:52 BJT

US FDA staff say Edwards' heart valve meets goals

WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday that Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Sapien heart valve met its primary safety and effectiveness goals in clinical research, but expressed caution about the risk of stroke and aortic regurgitation.

