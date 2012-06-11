US FDA staff say Edwards' heart valve meets goals

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday that Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Sapien heart valve met its primary safety and effectiveness goals in clinical research, but expressed caution about the risk of stroke and aortic regurgitation.
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year