FDA panel does not recommend Taltorvic

WASHINGTON, March 20 A Food and Drug Administration panel on Tuesday chose not to recommend a drug developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc for maintenance treatmement for soft-tissue and bone sarcoma.

The advisory committee of outside experts voted 13-1 to conclude that the short-term benefits offered by the drug Taltorvic did not outweigh the risks of adverse reactions and a lack of evidence of improved overall survival.