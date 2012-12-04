US bank industry posts highest quarterly earnings since 2006

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S. banking industry posted its highest earnings since 2006 in the third quarter, as revenue growth picked up and banks set aside less money to guard against losses, according to data released on Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The FDIC quarterly report showed the industry earned $37.6 billion in the third quarter, up $2.3 billion, or 6.6 percent, from a year earlier.
That was the highest quarterly total for the industry since the third quarter of 2006, the FDIC said.
"This was another quarter of gradual but steady recovery for FDIC-insured institutions," FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement.
Banks' net operating revenues rose from a year earlier by $4.9 billion, or 3 percent, in the third quarter.
The amount banks set aside to guard against losses fell $3.8 billion, or 20.6 percent, from a year earlier, the FDIC said.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan