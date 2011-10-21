Obama names critic of large banks to FDIC board

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 20 President Barack Obama on Thursday nominated a prominent critic of large banks for a key banking industry regulatory post.
The White House said Obama tapped former Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Hoenig to be vice chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a regulator that insures individual bank accounts up to $250,000.
Hoenig has been a critic of large banks, arguing they still pose a threat to the financial system and that the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not do enough to address the issue.
"We must make sure that large financial organizations are not in position to hold the U.S. economy hostage," Hoenig told a meeting of the Women in Housing and Finance in February. "We must break up the largest banks."
Hoenig served as head of the Kansas City Fed from 1991 until Oct. 1, 2011.
If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace Martin Gruenberg as vice chairman of the FDIC board. Gruenberg has been nominated to be chairman. Former Chair Sheila Bair stepped down in July.
Another current FDIC board member, Thomas Curry, has been nominated to be head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The full Senate has yet to vote on either the Gruenberg or Curry nomination. (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.