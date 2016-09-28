Fed's Yellen says bank leaders must be held accountable for wrongdoing

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said Wall Street bank executives must face consequences for wrongdoing at any level at the bank.
"Senior management has a responsibility and it's essential that they be held accountable," Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee when asked about the Wells Fargo scandal.
Federal banking regulators are mulling national standards to control bank compensation but meanwhile bank executives must face consequences if their bank acts improperly, Yellen said. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.