New York Fed sells last of its AIG assets, ending ties with firm

NEW YORK Aug 23 The Federal Reserve Bank of New
York brought to a close another chapter in the government's
taxpayer-funded bailouts of 2008 with the sale of its remaining
assets of insurer American International Group, the bank
said on Thursday
The New York Fed said it sold the rest of the
mortgage-backed securities from its Maiden Lane III portfolio,
resulting in a gain of $6.6 billion. Maiden Lane III was one of
the entities created by the Fed during the financial crisis to
help rescue AIG.
"The completion of the sale of the Maiden Lane III portfolio
marks the end of an important chapter - our assistance to AIG -
that was undertaken to stabilize the financial system in the
midst of the financial crisis," New York Fed President William
Dudley said in a statement.
The New York Fed had lent $24.3 billion to fund the purchase
of these Maiden Lane III securities, while AIG took a $5 billion
equity stake in the portfolio.
Last February, the New York Fed wound down another AIG
portfolio, Maiden Lane II, which it had lent $19.5 billion.