J.P. Morgan economist sees modest roll-off caps for Fed's balance sheet

NEW YORK May 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve would
set modest initial limits on the amount of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities to run off its balance sheet later
this year, as a part of its effort to remove monetary
accommodation, according to a J.P. Morgan economist on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank may start its program to shrink its
$4.5 trillion balance sheet perhaps as early as September, with
a roll-off cap on MBS at $4 billion and one on Treasuries at $8
billion, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a
research note.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)